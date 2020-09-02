Cape cop to appear in court for allegedly raping brother’s girlfriend at party

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Delft police officer has been arrested after being on the run for allegedly raping his brother’s girlfriend at a party on Sunday. The officer and another man, identified as a friend of the woman’s partner, also charged with raping her, are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). The male “friend” was arrested on Sunday while the police officer was nabbed on Monday. Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the woman was visiting her boyfriend at his home, where a party was being held. “The victim stated that she was drinking alcohol. At some point she stopped drinking, decided to sleep and went to her boyfriend’s room, which is downstairs. The boyfriend’s friend allegedly followed her to the room. It’s alleged that when the victim woke up, her boyfriend’s brother, who is the police officer, was on top of her, raping her. The victim pushed him away and he walked out of the bedroom,” Cola said.

When the woman tried to reach for a phone to report the incident, the boyfriend’s friend, who had followed her and was present while the officer was allegedly raping her, grabbed the woman and allegedly also raped her, Cola said.

“The incident was reported to the Delft police station and the victim was sent to hospital for medical attention,” she said.

Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Pastor Charles George said the incident made it difficult for people to trust the police.

“We are aware of the incident and the station commander has also confirmed it to us. Police understand the law better than other people in our societies. So it comes as a shock to us when you hear an officer is implicated in crimes such as these. It makes our jobs very difficult to ask communities to trust them after this.

“The SAPS brand has been damaged in our community and when I took over the helm (at the CPF) I made myself a promise to restore it. Our hearts are broken and we call for justice not to fail the victim,” said George.

Community activist Delmaine Cottee said the community would rally behind the woman.

“It is sad that a few days ago, women were being celebrated and now a horrible incident where a woman is victimised more than once has happened. We will follow this case and make sure that bail is not granted.

“We need change in our communities. Women cannot feel unsafe in public spaces and inside homes. All abuse of women and children must be condemned in communities and action taken. The behaviour of these perpetrators was totally unacceptable and uncalled for. We need to come together and support this woman.”

Meanwhile, serial rapist Thobile Dyonase has been sentenced to double life terms on 24 counts which include rape, kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Dyonase, a taxi driver, committed the “heinous” crimes between August 12 and October 2, 2017 in the Joe Slovo and Parklands areas.

Police said his modus operandi in all the incidents was the same.

“He would offer his victims a lift to their workplaces in his Toyota Avanza and take them on a different route, lock the doors and then commit the crimes. Seven women had, on different dates, fallen victim to the accused. One victim went through the ordeal in the presence of her minor son, who was also kidnapped and robbed,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

Dyonase was arrested on October 2, 2017 on the corner of Study and Blouberg roads in Table View, the same morning he attacked his last victim.

Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata said: “The sentencing will send a stern warning that crime does not pay. Cape Town communities, particularly women, will be safer with the accused serving a lengthy sentence.”

She also applauded the investigation and prosecution teams for not failing the victims of crime.

Cape Times