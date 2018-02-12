Westlake Golf Club will host the R2-million Investec South African Women’s Open on the Sunshine Ladies Tour from 8-10 March 2018. Picture: Sunshine Ladies Tour.

The 2018 Investec South African Women’s Open will move to the Westlake Golf Club on account of the severe drought in the Cape, The Sunshine Ladies Tour, the Womens Professional Golf Assocation of South Africa and World Sports Promotions announced.

The venue change of the R2-million Sunshine Ladies Tour showpiece – co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour – was prompted by the damage caused at the original venue, the Atlantic Beach Country Club, by the prolonged drought in the Western Cape.





The tour is to be held from March 8-10.





Sunshine Tour Chief Executive Selwyn Nathan said: “Unfortunately we have had to take the very difficult decision to move the Investec South African Women’s Open.

“The decision had basically been made for us. In spite of the best environmental practices, the drought has taken its toll on the condition of Atlantic Beach Country Club, in particular the greens. We are devastated for Atlantic Beach and sincerely hope that they can repair the damage swiftly in order to get their course back to its beautiful state.

“We are delighted that the tournament will be going forward."





Lesley Copeman from World Sports Promotions said organisers were in a serious predicament since the tourist season in Cape Town is at its peak and most of the golf clubs in the Western Cape are fully booked.





“David Smith, the general manager at Westlake Golf Club, called us almost immediately. They have moved heaven and earth to re-schedule their diary to accommodate the South African Women’s Open. The fact that Westlake makes use of effluent water is a big plus.”





Smith from Westlake said the club was honoured to step in and excited at the prospect of showcasing Cape Town and Westlake in the championship.

“The drought is a tough reality here in the Western Cape, but we are in a very fortunate position with our effluent water scheme,” he said.