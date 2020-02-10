Cape education department's information 'false' on kids not walking over 5km to school









Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Parents have disputed the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) finding that Beaufort West children are not walking more than 5km to get to school, saying their information is false. The WCED has terminated the bus service along the route and has given schools three weeks to make alternative arrangements. Community leader and parent Mcebisi Kilani said: “I don’t know where the WCED is getting the false information that children live within a 5km radius. The department is now pushing us to embark on a massive protest,” said Kilani. Mandlenkosi High School principal Mluleki Mangqungqa said the cancellation might affect school programmes. “At my school I have children who stay far more than 5km from the school. This issue needs serious attention because many children's futures are at risk,” said Mangqungqa.

In a statement WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that officials measured the walking distances of the pupils and found that they fell within 5km.

“The matter was again considered by the WCED and it was again agreed, following due process, that the route must be terminated, as it now falls outside our policy, which is applied across the province.

“We understand that not everyone will be happy with this decision. However, one must also consider the thousands of learners living within the 5km radius who also have to walk or travel to school elsewhere in the province, crossing busy roads and intersections.

"Hundreds of applications for pupils living between 4-5km have been turned down. The WCED’s decision must be fair and equitable,” said Hammond.

Separately, in Hermanus, parents have asked for more schools to be built in the area, claiming the department is not providing transport for pupils who attend Gansbaai Academy, 50km away.

Community leader Simphiwe Tebele said: “We have engaged with the department many times, asking them to build schools in the area of Zwelihle and other areas where there is vacant land, but they are not interested in seeing to our demands."

Gansbaai Academy principal Tommy Wilson said the distance travelled by pupils every day affected the running of the school's schedule.

“The pupils are always late for school assemblies and for classes, especially now that there is road construction between Hermanus and Gansbaai.

"As a school we have tried to engage with the drivers, but I understand there is nothing they can do,” said Wilson.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, said pupil transport routes were only instituted after an application for qualifying pupils was submitted.

“The district office has not received any reports or applications for transport regarding these learners. The department would ideally like to construct new classrooms and schools, and provide more teachers, where there is high demand.

"However, it is impossible for the department to keep up with demand."

Cape Times