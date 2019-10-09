Jessica de Villiers Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Mechanical engineer Jessica de Villiers holds the distinction of being the first female candidate to be accepted into an overseas training course that will equip her with the skills to install climate-friendly refrigeration and air-conditioning in local hospitals and clinics. Speaking about her acceptance into the Cool Training course being hosted in Bavaria in Germany from October 7-22, the young and optimistic De Villiers said: “I’m really excited to have been selected for training in greener cooling solutions.

Currently, I work in the health sector, so we look at the heating and cooling systems within hospitals and clinics - this kind of training is vital to the kinds of projects I’m working on, which require the installation of more efficient heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment.”

De Villiers currently works for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works. Stemming from a successful bilateral relationship spanning over 20 years, the Free State of Bavaria and Western Cape government embarked on a partnership project on the “transition to climate-friendly refrigeration and air-conditioning” in 2017.

The project saw the two governments working closely to reduce emissions of harmful refrigeration chemicals to the atmosphere, in line with the 2016 Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol: Hydrofluorocarbons Phase-down.