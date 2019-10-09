Speaking about her acceptance into the Cool Training course being hosted in Bavaria in Germany from October 7-22, the young and optimistic De Villiers said: “I’m really excited to have been selected for training in greener cooling solutions.
Currently, I work in the health sector, so we look at the heating and cooling systems within hospitals and clinics - this kind of training is vital to the kinds of projects I’m working on, which require the installation of more efficient heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment.”
De Villiers currently works for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works. Stemming from a successful bilateral relationship spanning over 20 years, the Free State of Bavaria and Western Cape government embarked on a partnership project on the “transition to climate-friendly refrigeration and air-conditioning” in 2017.
The project saw the two governments working closely to reduce emissions of harmful refrigeration chemicals to the atmosphere, in line with the 2016 Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol: Hydrofluorocarbons Phase-down.