Cape farms in the world’s best vineyards list

Three Western Cape vineyards have been named among the top 50 in the world. The top 50 vineyards were announced recently at an event in Bodegas Beronia in the heart of Rioja Alta, Spain, by World's Best Vineyards which compiles an annual list, showcasing the finest vineyard experiences from around the globe.

“The awards recognise the very best of wine tourism, I am thrilled that this year, the Western Cape has three exceptional vineyards in the top 50, including Creation Wines in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley in fourth, Klein Constantia at 32 and Delaire Graff Estate, in Stellenbosch at 36,” said finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger. “I’d especially like to congratulate Creation Wines which secured a spot in the top 5 in the world and is recognised as the best vineyard in Africa, an accolade it has held for several years in a row,” she added. There are a two more Western Cape vineyards in the top 51 – 100 including Benguela Cove in Walker Bay, at 53rd, and Tokara Winery in Stellenbosch, at 93rd.

This news follows the announcement that Cape Town was voted the best city in the world, according to the UK’s 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards. “The rest of the world continues to recognise the incredible breadth and depth of excellent tourism offerings we have in the Western Cape and in beautiful South Africa. “I believe that our province and country has everything it needs to succeed.