Cape Town – Firefighters from across the country flexed their muscles at the annual Toughest Firefighter Alive competition this weekend. The event saw the City’s Baigum Abrahams win the female category for the second year in a row, while Emile Conrad from Eden District walked away with the title for the fifth consecutive time.

The two-day competition, in which 106 contenders from around the country battled it out for the title of being South Africa’s Toughest Firefighter Alive, was held at the Roeland Street Fire Station.

Firefighters were tested on their fitness, endurance and skill set, and had to complete a number of challenges in full firefighting gear, including a hose drag, obstacle course, tower ascent and an 800 metre run.

It aimed to promote a spirit of excellence and produce firefighters who are able to compete on the international stage; to equip them with skills that enable them to perform to the peak of their abilities, to continue to push the boundaries in delivering a better, high quality service; and to boost their morale.

The Sunflower Foundation was supported during the event, and a pink fire engine representing women and children was on display.

Named Hope, it is the first pink fire engine in the fleet and also the first in the country.

“Hope is an acronym for Helping Our People Everywhere and will operate out of Wynberg fire station,” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said.

Hope will be used for Reach for a Dream projects; children’s hospital visits; healthcare awareness drives for related terminal illnesses such as cancer; and at Pink Drive schools programmes.

