Cape Town – Firefighters, along with members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), yesterday gathered outside the Department of Labour as their dispute over overtime pay with the City continues. Samwu representative Mike Khumalo said they supported their members in wanting to lay a complaint with the compliance inspector.

“We met with the officials to discuss whether we could lodge the complaint in terms of the issue of compliance with regards to the basic conditions of employment.

“Our members raised the absence of an agreement with the City with the Labour Department officials. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act must prevail in terms of our hours,” said Khumalo.

Firefighters from across the City gathered at the Woodstock fire station on Friday, demanding to be paid properly for their 56 to 60-hour work weeks.

If this did not happen, they would not work any more than the 40-hour week they were contracted for.

Khumalo said that once they had submitted their formal complaint, the department would be empowered to investigate the conditions fire and rescue service personnel were working under.

The City has said that its staff were currently working a 56-hour week for which they get paid a 22.8% allowance on their basic salary, which covers the weekly hours in excess of 40 hours.

Anything over the 56-hour week is paid at overtime rates.

A firefighter with over 20 years' experience, who asked that his name be withheld, said he attended a meeting yesterday following his night shift.

The firefighter said while overtime was the major issue it was not the only issue they were facing and they had been waiting since 2010 for the City to resolve the matter in good faith.

The City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, could not be reached for comment by deadline.

