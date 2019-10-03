This comes after overtime pay negotiations with the City reached a deadlock, resulting in the SA Municipal Workers Union saying their members would only be working eight hours a day as per their employment contract and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
The City yesterday would not confirm how many suspension letters had been distributed, how many fire stations were affected or what the status of negotiations was.
The executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said: “The City can confirm that there were fire stations that were affected in terms of staffing numbers when Samwu members heeded the call not to work standby hours.
“However, as indicated earlier this week the City has contingency plans in place and these were implemented to ensure continued service delivery.