Cape Flats kung fu champion offers free self-defence lessons for women









Legends of Kung Fu world champion Muhammad ‘MJ Li’ Chafeker is offering free kung fu self-defence workshops to women and girls across the province. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – As a tribute to his late mother and in doing his bit to reduce gender-based violence, Legends of Kung Fu world champion Muhammad Junaid “MJ Li” Chafeker is offering his time to conduct free kung fu self-defence workshops for women and girls. “I believe all men and boys should love, honour and respect all women in their lives. As a world champion, I unequivocally state that it was a strong warrior woman in the form of my mother, Salma Chafeker, who moulded me into the man I am today,” he said. Women and girls will attend the workshops free of charge and it will run for about six months. Chafeker recently launched his book My Journey, The History, which tells the story of a young boy from humble beginnings who would go on to become a three-time world champion. “I hope my story serves as motivation for our youth, who should know that anything is possible, despite your circumstances. You have the power to change your destiny by working hard to achieve what you set out to achieve,” Chafeker said.

The book, particularly the last chapter is also dedicated to his mother, who died on August 25 this year, he said. His mother was his major source of inspiration.

“She was an activist who fought against the apartheid regime and was arrested on several occasions. In the 1970s and ’80s she was part of the student uprisings, too.

"She defied the apartheid system and fought the Group Areas Act. She was very active in education and counselling, and involved in community upliftment projects. Growing up in a male-dominated society, my mother refused to let her voice be silenced,” said Chafeker.

The first two workshops kick off tomorrow and on Thursday at the Parow Scouts Hall from 7pm.

