“I believe all men and boys should love, honour and respect all women in their lives. As a world champion, I unequivocally state that it was a strong warrior woman in the form of my mother, Salma Chafeker, who moulded me into the man I am today,” he said.
Women and girls will attend the workshops free of charge and it will run for about six months.
Chafeker recently launched his book My Journey, The History, which tells the story of a young boy from humble beginnings who would go on to become a three-time world champion.
“I hope my story serves as motivation for our youth, who should know that anything is possible, despite your circumstances. You have the power to change your destiny by working hard to achieve what you set out to achieve,” Chafeker said.