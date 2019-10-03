Cape matrics cautioned to stay on right side of the law amid celebrations









Camps Bay beach Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City’s enforcement services will deploy resources to all the known spots where matriculants traditionally congregate to mark the end of their school careers, while lifeguards will work extended hours at main beaches. With beaches being a popular spot for celebrations, matrics were reminded that the introduction, possession and consumption of liquor in beach areas and other public spaces is prohibited. Offenders will have their liquor confiscated and receive a written notice to appear in court, with a fine of R500. Matric valedictory celebrations were a key focus point of the first meeting of the City’s Festive Season co-ordinating committee on Thursday, the City said. Each year, thousands of learners descend on popular beaches and other public open spaces to celebrate the end of their school careers – a scenario that is replayed once the matric examinations are completed.

"In the past, the City’s Law Enforcement, Metro Police and Traffic Departments have had their hands full along the Atlantic Seaboard and False Bay coastline, with popular spots including Clifton, Maiden’s Cove, Camps Bay and Strandfontein Beach.

"Based on these past experiences, our staff will be deployed to these spots to ensure the safety of our young people.

"It’s a reality that these celebrations go hand in hand with alcohol use and if left unchecked, can devolve into a situation where people’s safety is compromised.

"We also call on parents to ensure that they know their children’s whereabouts, who they’re driving with and to implore them to behave responsibly.

"This is meant to be a celebration, and we want to make sure that everyone gets home safely so that they can focus on their exams and their future.

"The City’s enforcement services will maintain a high visibility at beaches, conduct random searches at the entrance routes to main beaches and extend their hours of operation based on the prevailing situation," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien

The City’s lifeguards have been on duty at beaches since 20 September. Their daily shifts are from 10am until 6pm, but there has been a decision to extend working hours at main beaches until 8pm to ensure a presence during the valedictory celebrations.

"Although the beach is an ideal place for learners to make memories during the last days of their schooling years, the risks to personal safety are amplified by illegal drinking at beaches.

"Drinking is not allowed at any beach in Cape Town. Statistics show that 67% of drownings in the past were related to behavioural misconduct near water.

"Alcohol distorts one’s perception of risk and impairs judgement. It also affects reaction time, by reducing the rate that the brain processes information.

"Unfortunately this results in a high number of deaths caused by drinking and swimming. It is also valuable to know that alcohol reduces the effectiveness of CPR," said Badroodien.

Members of the public are reminded to save the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre number on their cellphones – 021 480 7700.



