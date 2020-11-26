Cape police appeal help finding armed robbers who stole R4m worth of camera equipment

Cape Town: Police have appealed for public assistance in finding a group of armed robbers who made off with high-quality lenses, cameras and other movie-making equipment worth an estimated R4 million from a camera studio at Glenville Terrace, Gardens in Cape Town. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said one of the suspects pretended to be a customer before holding the staff at gunpoint. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras on November 13. Van Wyk said they fled the scene in a white Toyota Etios and a brown Toyota Corolla. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact investigating officer Isaac Tshabalala on 067 713 5460 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Meanwhile, police attached to Caledon stopped seven robbers in their tracks on Tuesday after a robbery at a shop at Site Saviva, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

“According to reports, seven suspects entered the shop and robbed the complainant at gunpoint demanding cash. They hit the owner over the head with a blunt object and took an undisclosed amount of cash and laptop. When suspects left the shop, members of the community together with other shop owners assaulted the suspects. The suspects fled the scene with the bakkie.

“The members were on their way to the scene when they saw a Toyota Hilux LDV coming from the direction where the robbery occurred. The vehicle was stopped.”

The suspects aged between 24 and 34 were arrested, two unlicensed firearms and the stolen property confiscated, she said.

Western Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the suspect depicted in the picture, wanted for a business robbery in Gardens. | Cape Times