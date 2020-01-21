Cape pupils enjoy the 'luxury' of mobile classrooms after being taught under trees









The 90-year-old Pauw Gedenk Primary School in Wellington. Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Mobile classrooms have replaced the trees under which Wellington pupils were taught for months last year. Parents of pupils attending 90-year-old Pauw Gedenk Primary School were outraged that their children were being taught under trees or on the playground because construction was under way at the school. The brickwork of the building is disintegrating in places. Construction had started in the second term, but eight months later it hasn’t been completed. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said yesterday that five mobile classrooms were being used and construction would start next month. “Temporary arrangements for the Grade 3 pupils to be accommodated at the Wellington School of Skills has been made.”

School principal Vileen Rossouw has welcomed the temporary mobile classrooms, but said the school would need three more.

“The school is far from being finished. I organise learning places by myself without being assisted by the department. We have made arrangements with the local church where pupils have a temporary place to learn.

“The teaching issue is very much of concern. I teach in the staffroom and there is not much space for movement.”

South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin has welcomed the temporary mobile classrooms.

“We are happy that the demands of the parents have been met. We must make an assessment on whether the infrastructure arranged for the school is efficient for proper quality learning and teaching.

“It is completely regrettable that parents have to protest before the department responds.

“We will make contact with our structures in the Paarl branch to see if the demands of the parents are met,” Rustin said.

Cape Times