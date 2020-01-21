Parents of pupils attending 90-year-old Pauw Gedenk Primary School were outraged that their children were being taught under trees or on the playground because construction was under way at the school.
The brickwork of the building is disintegrating in places. Construction had started in the second term, but eight months later it hasn’t been completed.
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said yesterday that five mobile classrooms were being used and construction would start next month.
“Temporary arrangements for the Grade 3 pupils to be accommodated at the Wellington School of Skills has been made.”