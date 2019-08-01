Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Greenpoint. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind yet another brazen jewellery store robbery in the city yesterday. Uwe Koetter Jewellers at the upmarket Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village, in Green Point, became the third jewellery store in the CBD to be targeted by armed robbers this month.

Four men, one armed with a firearm and others with hammers, entered the premises and threatened the complainant, said the police. They fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta.

Koetter’s daughter, Susanne Schilling-Koetter, said they were traumatised by the robbery.

“The suspects came in with sledgehammers, broke the front display and took those pieces. Their takings are estimated to be worth millions.

“It all happened very fast. They went in, got what they wanted and left. We are grateful that nobody was hurt during the robbery. I believe that this is a syndicate operating in the city,” said Schilling-Koetter.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of business robbery is under investigation.

“Cape Town Central police are investigating a business robbery case subsequent to an incident that occurred after 10am at Somerset Road, Cape Town.

“Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book,” said Rwexana.

Two weeks ago, a jewellery store at the luxury Mount Nelson Hotel was targeted by 15 armed men, who arrived in two vehicles. They gained access to the premises by threatening a security guard.

The suspects smashed the glass jewellery cabinet display windows to remove items worth about R50 000 and also made off with R6 000 in cash from the front desk, and cellphones from guests.

At the beginning of the month, four armed men robbed The Diamond Works store, opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre, on a Friday.

Wearing masks and overalls, they entered the shop in the Metropolitan building, which is under construction, and forced their way in before making off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.