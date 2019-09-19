File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The deployment of the Rail Enforcement Unit that prioritises the safety and security of Metrorail commuters and infrastructure in Cape Town has been extended for another year. Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa) acting group chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi, Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase and mayco member for safety and security JP Smith met the new recruits during a parade at Cape Town station.

The new memorandum of agreement will terminate on June 30 next year, according to a joint statement by the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works, the city and Prasa.

Since its inception in October last year, the unit has acted as a force multiplier for Prasa’s regional protection services unit.

Together, the teams have ensured greater operational visibility on trains and stations, searching more individuals during joint operations and confiscating a greater number of dangerous weapons and fraudulent train tickets.

“It is not often that all three spheres of government get to collaborate in this manner and the pilot year presented some challenges and initial teething problems,” Madikizela said.

‘‘That said, I’m delighted that we have been able to conclude a new agreement that will see the unit officers on the beat for at least another 12 months.”

The unit will remain at a force strength of 100 officers.

Although some of the members were new recruits, the majority of the unit’s officers had gained a lot of experience during the first pilot period, which would assist in fine-tuning operations and making the unit even more efficient and effective, the statement said.

The extension of the pilot period for another year is also timeous as the festive season is approaching.

Commenting on the effect of theft on the system, Sishi noted the inconvenience caused to Metrorail customers by vandalism.

“Our customers deserve a reliable and safe train service and we will stop at nothing to bring criminals to book who prevent us from delivering a much-needed service to our commuters.

‘‘The destruction of government property, including Prasa infrastructure, is an affront to the rule of law. This partnership goes beyond passenger rail services, but demonstrates how government can work together to fight crime and protect its assets and its citizens,” Sishi said.

Cape Times