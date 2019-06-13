File photo: Flickr.com

Cape Town – An SJC Security Services guard was shot dead in Site B, Khayelitsha, when he and a colleague were ambushed in a vehicle while picking up fellow security members for work. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was opened. No one has been arrested.

“According to information, the security guards were picking up other employees in V-Section in Khayelitsha when three unknown suspects, one with a firearm, approached them,” Rwexana said.

“The suspect shot at the security guards and a 68-year-old man was fatally wounded.

“Police are following up on possible leads,” she said.

The security guard, identified as Inspector Christopher Konstabel, was on duty as a road shift supervisor on Tuesday morning and was tasked to fetch his colleagues in the area.

Robbers wearing balaclavas approached him, demanding his cellphone and firearm, said the company chief executive, Charl Du Toit.

“He was not armed and had left his cellphone at home. The robber then shot SSO Konstabel in the chest.

“Employees have indicated it was too dangerous for them to walk to the public transport.

“We have lost one of the most experienced security guards.

“Counselling was given to the security officer who was in the vehicle with him. Employees are still in shock,” said Du Toit.

Konstabel had been working at SJC Security Services for three years and had been a security guard for more than 20 years.

“He loved his job and was taken away by a terrible act of terror. His heroism will never be forgotten.

“Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Du Toit said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times