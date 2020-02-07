The organisation’s Belinda Abraham said reuniting pets with their owners was not an easy task, especially when they had no microchip.
“Very often animals are admitted with no means of identification, making trying to find their parents the equivalent of looking for a needle in a haystack.
“A microchip increases the chance of a pet being found and returned to his or her owner. It also offers proof of ownership should your pet ever go missing or worse, be stolen” said Abraham.
She said no matter how responsible pet owners were, accidents did happen.