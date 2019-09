Cape Times Fresh Air Fund hosts children in Simon’s Town on centenary camp









Ninety children, all great-grandchildren of the families who were forcibly removed from Simon’s Town, spent the weekend at the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund's camp in Simon’s Town. Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Cape Times Fresh Air Fund’s camp in Simon’s Town was a hive of activity when it hosted a group of 90 children as part of its annual camping trip. The group comprised 20 adult great-grandchildren of families who were forcibly removed from Simon’s Town. A large number of them were from Ocean View, with the rest from Mitchells Plain and Hyde Park. The camp celebrated its birthday at its base, which is at Froggy Pond. Cape Times Fresh Air Fund trustee Sandy Naudé said the special camp had been planned close to Heritage Day to form part of the centenary celebrations.

“The camp was held for 90 children, whose great-grandparents were displaced from Simon’s Town during the apartheid years.

“The special camp was part of the centenary celebrations, and we hosted children whose parents could not other- wise afford a camp or holiday for their children.

“We wanted to host a camp where they could just play and have a good time.

Excited girls receive gifts from camp trustee Sandy Naudé. Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

“We were assisted by Imam Nazim Moses, who had stayed in contact with the families over the years. The children were also taught Khoi and Arabic greetings as part of the weekend’s programme,” said Naudé.

The Cape Times Fresh Air Fund is a charity formed by Louis Leipoldt in 1919.

The Cape Times newspaper supported it, and a year later took it over. It has since been ensuring that school holidays are memorable for many underprivileged children.

There are eight camps a year - four for boys, four for girls.

Here are the details for anyone wishing to donate to the fund:

Account name: Cape Times Fresh Air Fund.

Bank: Standard Bank Thibault Square.

Account number: 070413665

Branch code: 000909

