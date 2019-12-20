Cape Times Fresh Air Fund salutes Les Williams for touching needy kids' lives









Cape Times Fresh Air Fund chairperson Les Williams has retired. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – After decades at the helm of the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund, touching the lives of thousands of underprivileged children, chairperson Les Williams has retired. Williams, who grew up in Plumstead, said he was the third of four children in a very happy home, with both parents having had an awareness of the need to help the less fortunate. His career began in the banking sector, and after spending a brief two years in shipping he joined Cape & TVI Printers in 1962 as a trainee in the group accounts department. “My first job was to prepare the annual financial accounts of the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund. In 1965, at the age of 25, I was appointed accountant of the Cape Times Ltd. “This was after a decision to separate the accounting functions of the CTP Ltd and the Cape Times Ltd. At this stage, I also became responsible for the administration of the Fresh Air Fund and became a trustee in October 1968,” he said.

In 1979, he was appointed manager of the Cape Times and, in 1986, transferred to the Argus Group as assistant manager.

Williams was appointed chairperson of the Fund in August 1989. He became general manager in June 1996 and retired in 1999.

He was then asked to continue as chairperson of the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund as well as the Cape Times Bursary Fund.

Describing the evolution of the fund’s children’s camp, WIlliams said the campsite moved to Froggy Pond in 1934, where the children were housed in wooden bungalows.

Over the years, these deteriorated and became unsafe.

“Above the camp, a number of new houses were being built on the mountainside, and when the brakes of a construction lorry failed, the lorry landed on top of one of the bungalows.

"This started us on a programme to completely change the camp. It took about 20 years to rebuild the 18 new brick structures,” Williams said.

“Regular visits to the camp at Froggy Pond have been some of the highlights of my life. We give some 1 000 children a sun-filled holiday at the camp each year,” he added.

The children, from extremely underprivileged backgrounds, enjoy three hearty meals a day, with snacks, fruit and biscuits in-between.

They are taught life skills and spend much of their time on the beach, swimming and playing games.

“I must have seen some 50 000 children enjoying a never-to-be- forgotten holidays at the camp,” Williams said.

Reflecting on the moments that have stuck with him through the years, Williams said: “A story which especially comes to mind is of a postmaster who was present at a year-end function at the general post office.

"He told me that he had been a child at the camp. He said that he had never tasted such delicious food in his life and had never forgotten the experience. Often, he said, his family had gone to bed hungry. There are many stories like this.

“After retiring, life has been full and active. The highlight for me is becoming a grandfather at the age of 80.

"It has been a privilege to have been involved for 57 years in so many rewarding developments. I have been fortunate and I am most grateful to have had a most inspiring career,” he said.

Cape Times Fresh Air Fund trustee and Independent Media Solutions property chief executive Warren Brewis said he had worked with Williams since 1991 when he was the managing director of Allied Media, who are the distributors of Independent Media newspapers in the Western Cape.

“In retirement, Les remained a trustee and chairperson of the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund and the Cape Times Bursary Fund. He continued in this role on a voluntary basis because of his passion for the work done by these two Funds.

Brewis described Williams as a true gentleman in all his dealings with staff and his peers.

Long-standing trustee Sandy Naudé said the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund celebrates its centenary this year, a proud milestone for Williams, who has always ensured that the children visiting the camps had the time of their lives.

“I salute Les Williams for his selfless devotion to the fund,” Naudé said.

Cape Times