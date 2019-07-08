Cape Times Fresh Air Fund chairperson Les Williams with trustees Warren Brewis and Sandy Naudé, Cape Times assistant editor Siyavuya Mzantsi (behind) and finance team Fundiswa Dlamini and Mbulelo Tshali. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – For a century the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund has been bringing joy and great memories to children from across Cape Town. The fund celebrated its centenary on Friday at its base, Froggy Pond, in Simon’s Town.

The Cape Times Fresh Air Camp started in 1919 and has been ensuring school holidays are memorable for many underprivileged children. There are eight camps a year - four for boys and four for girls.

During the camps, children visit the penguin colony, play games, learn songs and eat hearty meals. They are also taught valuable life skills.

Cape Times Fresh Air Fund chairperson Les Williams said the fund having reached 100 years was no small feat.

“This is one of the most heart-warming charities and was formed by Louis Leipoldt in 1919. The Cape Times newspaper supported it and a year later they took it over. The then editor of the paper loved it as much as he loved his paper,” Williams said.

He said the fund was a great way to show children from underprivileged communities that there was more to their lives than the circumstances they faced.

“It shows them there is more to life that the dusty backyard they grew up in.”

He said that hearing stories from adults who once came to the camp as children was one of the most pleasing things for him as chairperson.

Children from the Durbanville Children’s Home were at the campsite to join the celebrations. The home celebrates its centenary this year.

The overjoyed children were treated, among other activities, to demonstrations by firefighters.

Also in attendance was Cape Times assistant editor Siyavuya Mzantsi.

“This is a very historic moment for the Cape Times. It’s wonderful to see children from different backgrounds coming together.

"Part of our ethos at the Cape Times is to build a bridge within and between our diverse communities and this is what we’re seeing here today.

"We are very proud of the contribution this fund has made to many children over the past 100 years. We would also like to thank those who have been and continue contributing to the fund,” he said.

Trustee Sandy Naudé said reaching 100 years was extraordinary and had to be celebrated.

They will have an additional eight camps this year, thanks to donations from generous readers.

“We have children who live in Cape Town and the first time they see the sea is when they come here. It is a very special fund; a huge thanks to those who took care of it.’’

