Cape Town International Airport File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An alleged R10 000 bribe attempt has led to a 45-year-old Cape Town International Airport employee being arrested on charges related to fraud and corruption. According to police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela, after the complainant had arrived from a trip to Japan on Tuesday, he was approached by a Customs and Excise officer at 5.30pm, who informed him that he would have to pay R42 000 in tax duties for items he bought on his trip.

"The complainant informed the officer that it was an excessive amount to pay, whereupon the officer advised him to draw R10 000 at an ATM and pay the amount to him as a bribe.

"The complainant refused to pay the amount, noting that there were cameras around and that he could be arrested for corruption.

"The officer then advised him to pay R2 000 at the Sars desk and that he would contact him the next day for the R10 000 bribe. The complainant then paid the R2 000 at the desk and left."