Cape Town authorities geared to ensure city is safe during holiday influx









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – In addition to the newly launched Tourism Law Enforcement Unit, the provincial Economic Development and Tourism Department has been working with local municipalties to ensure they are ready for the expected influx of tourists over the festive season by increasing staff and undertaking beach clean-ups. The tourism sector remains the backbone of the Western Cape economy, supporting more than 300 000 direct and indirect jobs thanks to the millions of tourists who flock to the region annually to enjoy some of the most scenic and breathtaking locations that the globe has to offer, Finance And Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said. “That is why we have embarked on a number of initiatives to increase visitors to the province and ensure that we retain a high return visitor rate. “Most recently, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, we have launched the Tourism Law Enforcement Unit to provide additional security and assistance to those visiting the City of Cape Town,” Maynier said. Since early last month, this dedicated unit has been deployed in key tourist areas in the City of Cape Town, such as the cable car parking areas, the V&A Waterfront bridge, St Georges Mall and the Bo-Kaap.

Maynier, and member of the mayoral committee for safety and security JP Smith, met these law enforcement officers this week.

“The City and the province are determined to make our city safer for all, including both domestic and international visitors,” Smith said.

“The tourism sector and the jobs that it provides are valuable to us, and so we’re deploying staff to the CBD and other tourism areas to ensure the safety of our visitors.

"I want to stress that our priority for safety is for everyone,” Smith added.

For some time now, the department has also been operating a 24-hour, seven-day a week tourism safety and support programme, which together with Cape Town Tourism’s Band-Aid initiative, assist and support tourists who may find themselves in situations of distress.

The marketing campaign, “Come to Cape Town & the Western Cape, where kids stay free!” will also see participating partners offer all children free accommodation over this period.

“Finally, the Cape Town Air Access project, has done a great deal to ensure more bums on seats at Cape Town International Airport, and helped land 15 new routes and 21 route expansions since its inception. More than 750000 inbound seats have been added as a result, providing an economic boost of R6billion to the province.

“Airline forward bookings between December and May 2020 for Cape Town have seen a positive increase with bookings from the US up by 11%, Germany up by 20% and the UK up by 30%

“Thanks to the efforts of the Cape Town Air Access team, I look forward to welcoming the first United Airlines flight from New York to Cape Town International Airport on December 16,” Maynier said.

Cape Times