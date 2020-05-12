Cape Town call centre workers fear for their health

Cape Town – Capita employees, who said the company operated despite an employee testing positive for Covid-19, fear for their health. An employee working for the call centre said last week one person had tested positive. “She came back to work last month, and worked for a week. She was sent home after showing symptoms. Her results came back and they were positive. Others who were working with her were also screened and the building was sanitised,” the employee said. He said the company “could’ve been a bit more transparent and communicated the situation to staff better”. “People are scared to come to work. I think Capita has this thing where they want to make money first. There are things that I want to tell my team that I can’t. I have to communicate how the company wants.”

Another employee said she did not see why they were operating.

“There was another confirmed Covid-19 case and superiors advised team leaders not to inform the staff of this and for operations to continue as normal,” the person said.

Capita did not respond to questions about how many employees tested positive for the virus, saying they did not comment on the health of individuals.

“At this very difficult time, Capita’s top priority is the well-being of our people, while continuing to deliver essential services to our clients and customers.

"We have procedures in place for any confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking into account if and when the affected employee was last in the office.”

They are continuing to carry out “enhanced office hygiene” and have strict health and safety rules in line with government guidelines.

Cape Times