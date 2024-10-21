Cape Town charity expands fundraising efforts with The Great Optimist Challenge

A Cape Town charity’s annual fund-raising campaign is going global with an invitation to South Africa and the rest of the world to take up its new challenge. For the past six years, The Little Optimist Trust has held a yearly boat sailing competition to raise funds for its various development projects. These include regular sailing therapy days and renovation projects at under-resourced children’s homes, schools and hospitals.

But in a change to the traditional format, the charity is now expanding its fund-raising mission with the launch of The Great Optimist Challenge. The charity is inviting anyone, living anywhere, to take on a charity challenge of their choice between October 15 and December 31, 2024. Not only can participants raise money for The Little Optimist Trust, they can also include any other charity of their choice – with prizes worth R50 000 on offer.

As part of the challenge, the annual Great Optimist Race will be held at the Boatica exhibition at the V&A Waterfront from October 25 to 27. All child and adult visitors to the event can participate for free in boat-racing (no sailing experience necessary) or SUP time trials at The Little Optimist stand. A small donation and a 15-minute time trial challenge will ensure entry for lucky draw prizes.

“We are inviting people to come to Boatica and take on a challenge by sitting in a boat, sailing, learning to sail, paddling a SUP, or just doing something funny and making a donation. All will be entered into The Great Optimist Challenge, standing a chance to win one of many prizes in our lucky draw worth R50 000,” said The Little Optimist founder Greg Bertish. For those unable to attend Boatica, there are other ways to join the campaign. A variety of groups and individuals from across the country have already signed up for The Great Optimist Challenge, including ten students from Pretoria University, an international team that will be riding the Wine to Whales bike ride, an in-store challenge at leading retailer Italtile, as well as children and families hosting mini challenges and Optimist pool parties.

“Do any challenge, anytime, anywhere, any how. “Help us do great things for charity. Sign up on our site now and you could also win free tickets to Boatica,” added Bertish. For more information, visit thegreatoptimistchallenge.org