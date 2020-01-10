Cape Town City pays tribute before game to cop controversially killed in CBD









Thando Sigcu Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Messages of condolences have poured in for slain undercover police officer Thando Sigcu, who was allegedly shot by a law enforcement officer earlier this week. The staunch Cape Town City Football Club (CTCFC) supporter was killed in Adderley Street in the CBD on Tuesday evening while apprehending a suspect. CTCFC spokesperson Julian Bailey said: “He had an instant passion for the club, its players, coaches as well as the staff and fellow supporters. “He was someone who always followed his instincts in caring for those around him.” Ahead of a match against Amazulu Football Club on Wednesday evening, CTCFC players observed a moment of silence as a tribute to Sigcu and dedicated the 2-2 draw match to the slain officer.

“He led by example and inspired Capetonians to not only support the club, but to make their voices heard.

“He reminded Capetonians that supporters are the heart and soul of football.

“Thando was always willing to go the extra mile for all of us at the club,” said Bailey.

While spending time with Sigcu in his community, the club filmed a short documentary about his life and the “unique passion he brings to the stadium”.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation.

EWN reported that the Hawks believe a case of mistaken identity could have led to the fatal shooting of Sigcu, 38, who was allegedly shot dead by a Law Enforcement officer while apprehending a robbery suspect. He had been dressed in civilian clothing.

The Daily Voice reported that the father-of three had managed to capture a suspect wanted for drugs when he was shot.

A high-ranking police source revealed that Sigcu, who had been on duty, was shot while trying to explain who he was.

“He was working undercover and he arrested the suspect who he had been chasing from the railway station,” said the source.

“He managed to get a hold of the suspect at the ATMs in Adderley Street. The suspect was apparently arrested for being in possession of drugs.

“The officer was making the arrest when he was approached by the Law Enforcement officer and his partner, who saw his firearm.

“He was questioned and was wanting to explain who he was when he was shot. The suspect was also shot and wounded.”

Solidarity representative Ronel Stander said union members were shocked to hear about Sigcu’s tragic death, the Cape Argus reported.

“We want to know what happened and why the law enforcement officer allegedly fired a shot. If the investigation reveals negligence, then the officer must be charged and dragged to court.

“We will be monitoring this investigation very closely,” Stander said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

