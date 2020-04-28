Cape Town convention centre partners with NPO to hand out food parcels to needy

Cape Town – The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has partnered with local NPO Ladles of Love to use the venue to prepare, package and dispatch food parcels for communities around Cape Town. Ladles of Love is a soup kitchen and feeding scheme that provides an essential service to the homeless community and other vulnerable people of Cape Town, especially during the coronavirus outbreak. In less than a month, volunteers associated with the organisation have had to dramatically increase their cooked meals' production by 1 000%, from about 200 meals a day to more than 2000 meals a day. “This sudden high demand has stretched our organisation at a logistical level, seeing us completely outgrow our current headquarters. We are immensely grateful to the CTICC for coming to the rescue. "The centre has offered us more than 1500m2 of space to serve as Ladles of Love’s temporary logistics headquarters from April 27 (yesterday) to June 30,” said ex-restaurateur Danny Diliberto, who founded the NPO in 2014.

“Ladles of Love has been inundated with support from all corners of the City. The truth is everyone wants to help and be part of the solution, whether by donating money, volunteering their time, making food or mobilising support. This has been both incredible and overwhelming.

“We intend to not only keep feeding our existing clients, but to expand as much as we can to support the efforts of the City and other NPOs, working together to feed the vulnerable at this time,” Diliberto said.

CTICC chief executive Taubie Motlhabane said they were honoured to be offered the opportunity to contribute in making a small difference to the lives of vulnerable people.

“We have offered one exhibition hall and a kitchen for use as temporary headquarters for Ladles of Love. The venue will be used to prepare, package and dispatch the food parcels by Ladles of Love’s volunteers, to the various distribution points around Cape Town.

“Our facilities will also allow Danny and the team to do their essential work while protecting their volunteers by having enough space to maintain the required social distance. We’re also very grateful and proud to announce that our facilities cleaning contractor, Bidvest Prestige, have donated their cleaning services to this wonderful project,” Motlhabane said.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier expressed appreciation to all involved.

“Thank you to the CTICC for stepping forward to offer their facilities as temporary headquarters for Ladles of Love - a great organisation doing important work to feed the many people who are in need during the lockdown.”

From yesterday, licensed distributors were able to drop off and collect donations at the CTICC. The logistics of this operation will be made available by Ladles of Love.

The Ladles of Love distribution model ensures that donations are packaged and then redistributed into the communities that need them, so no feeding will take place at the CTICC.

For information about donating or volunteering, contact Ladles of Love at [email protected] Visit www.ladlesoflove.org.za or the Ladles of Love Facebook page @LadlesofloveCT and Instagram @ladlesoflove

