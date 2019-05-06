Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

A police officer ended up on the wrong side of the law when he was arrested, along with six others, after allegedly trying to extort money from a Table View mother whose son was held captive. SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police in the area were contacted by the mother, who said her son was being held captive and a ransom of R60 000 was demanded if she wanted him back alive.

She said her son was allegedly shot.

Van Wyk said: “Officers quickly used initiative, and a plan was set in motion to trap the suspects.

‘‘When the mother was due to meet the suspects, she made contact with the officers again.

‘‘They went to the garage where the transaction was due to take place.

‘‘Two vehicles were involved, seven suspects were arrested and two firearms were confiscated.

‘‘One of the suspects involved is a police official.

‘‘His appointment certificate was handed in as evidence.”

Van Wyk said that, once charged, the suspects would appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of extortion.

According to the Table View Community Policing Forum, the plan was executed at a petrol station and police stepped in after the mother was harassed by the suspects.

They said the officer had his service pistol with him at the time of his arrest and money was also confiscated at the scene.

In a study by Institute for Race Relations head of campaigns Marius Roodt, police officers involved in crime is on the increase.

The study, Broken Blue Line 3, showed that some members of the police committed crimes like rape, murder, hijacking and corruption.

CAPE TIMES