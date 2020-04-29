Cape Town cyclist, swimmer raise R170K for hunger relief

Cape Town – Local entrepreneur Adrian van Westenbrugge and cyclist Gavin Brophy raised as much as R170 000 through their Hunger Relief campaign for the Clothing Bank. Van Westenbrugge swam a record five times the length of the Robben Island crossing, in his home pool, while Brophy cycled 12 hours on a stationary bike on Monday. Their efforts, which were broadcast live on Facebook, went towards helping raise funds to provide meals for vulnerable children and households impacted by the lockdown. They raised enough to feed 1900 families. Van Westenbrugge said he had been compelled to take action following reports of South Africans’ suffering during this time, and was pleased to assist with putting food on the table for those in need.

“I made a difference in a family’s life doing something that I love - swimming,” he said.

It also meant a great deal for Brophy to be a part of something meaningful.

“The Clothing Bank has been so inspiring to me and all of our supporters and they are the real heroes here,” he added.

They said South Africa’s spirit of ubuntu kept them motivated during their respective challenges.

Clothing Bank co-founder and chief executive Tracey Chambers said those families identified to be most in need of support would receive food parcels this week.

“Their (Van Westenbrugge and Brophy’s) dedication to the cause is inspirational.

“Gavin (also) had to shave his hair into a mohawk as a friend sponsored R5 000, because the cause meant that much to him,” she added.

