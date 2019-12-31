Cape Town – Dam levels have declined by 1.4 to 75.9% since last week, the City of Cape Town says.
The dam levels were at 65.9% at the same time last year.
Daily water consumption is down to 669 million litres a day from 701 million litres the previous week.
The City gets its water from six dams – the Berg River (91.9%), the Upper Steenbras (100%) and Lower Steenbras (85%) dams, Theewaterskloof (67.3%), Voelvlei (80.1%) and Wemmershoek (81%).
The average dam levels in the Western Cape is below 60%.