Cape Town dam levels at 54.5%, low level of water consumption

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 37.2% (2019: 34.2%), while the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are at a combined 54.5% (2019: 45.8%).

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Monday water consumption around the most populated regions of the Western Cape remains largely stable and on par with corresponding periods in previous years, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the City of Cape Town, water consumption last week was an estimated 669 million litres per day. The city has reported relatively low consumption levels, considered to be normal as the province heads into the winter.”

Bredell said the nationwide lockdown has seen a reduction in commercial and industrial activity, which has largely led to lower water consumption overall.

“The department continues to monitor the situation carefully and is getting briefed by the SA Weather Service on a weekly basis. At the moment, the medium to long-term rainfall predictions remain uncertain. We remain hopeful for a wet winter season.”