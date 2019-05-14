Theewaterskloof Dam FILE PHOTO: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency (ANA)

The water level of dams that supply Cape Town declined by 0.5% over the past week to 45.9%. Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week decreased by seven million litres a day to 582 million litres per day, the City said.

Dams were at 21.3% of storage capacity at the same time last year, and at 21.6% of storage capacity in 2017.

“Although we are in a much improved position due to higher dam levels and reduced demand when compared to the same period in previous years, we encourage residents to continue using water wisely. Residents must be commended for reducing their consumption and continuing with water wise behaviour,” the City said.

Level 3 restrictions remain in place to aid dam recovery.

The City also urged communities to refrain from dumping objects in stormwater drains and to report anyone doing so.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said staff workers cleaned drains and cleared blockages using combination jet machines and often found mattresses, rags, bottles, building rubble, and substances such as motor vehicle oil in the stormwater system. The City teams have also found that people living on the streets often store their belongings in the drains, and this poses a risk as we approach winter.

“Apart from illegal dumping, the City faces a huge challenge with the theft and vandalism of stormwater covers and frames. Repairing and replacing frames and covers cost between R3 000 and R4 500 each. Then you also have to keep in mind that it easily takes half a working day to fix a stormwater drain. Sometimes the drain is so badly damaged or vandalised that the officials have to rebuild it,” Purchase said.

In an effort to minimise the cost, the City is replacing iron casts with polymer covers. “Some sites are targeted time and time again. Our teams often clear major blockages and replace drain covers only to return to the same sites to find that the pipes are blocked yet again, and the covers stolen.”

Service requests can be directed to the transport information centre on 0800 65 64 63.

CAPE TIMES