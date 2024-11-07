Cape Town e-hailing driver nabbed for big spend on customer’s card

An e-hailing driver is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court soon in Cape Town on charges of fraud. The suspect is a 30-year-old Zimbabwean national.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday. “The quick and creative investigation by Simon’s Town police resulted in the speedy arrest of an e-hailing driver on a charge of fraud amounting to R650,000 this morning. Once the 30-year-old Zimbabwean man is charged, he is expected to make his first court appearance in Simons Town. His arrest comes after an e-hailing ride last night where he took a 21-year-old Danish man and two friends from Cape Town to Simon’s Town,” Traut said. During the trip, the Danish man dozed off during the ride and the driver allegedly gained access to one of his credit cards.

“The suspect sent the information to his brother in Europe where seven purchases at luxury boutique shops were made. The complainant became aware of the purchases during the early hours this morning when he received notifications on his phone,” Traut said. The quick thinking of the investigating officer resulted in the e-hailing driver’s arrest. “Attempts by the complainant to reach the e-hailing driver were unsuccessful, where after the case was reported to Simons Town police. This is where Sergeant Henry Simons used his initiative and booked an e-hailing service with the specific driver, using the phone at the court building not raising suspicion by using a number connected to the police station. The suspect reported for the ride at the court building where he was questioned and arrested,” Traut said.