Cape Town exceeds targeted level of water consumption for first time









Earlier this month the main water pipeline providing water from George to the Wilderness area collapsed and fell into the sea. Photo: Supplied / Western Cape Government Cape Town – The average dam level for the Western Cape is 64.1% (2018: 65.7%), while major dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 79.7%, a drop of 1% from the previous week. Collective water consumption for last week was up to 657 million litres/day. "After an extended period where Cape Town as a whole was exceeding our water savings target, we have for the first time, since the implementation of current water restrictions, exceeded the targeted level of water consumption. "We caution residents to keep a closer eye on consumption levels over the coming weeks and react appropriately if the upward trend in consumption continues. "Dams have now dropped slightly below the 80% mark, with the decline anticipated to accelerate over the summer months.

"2019 so far has been another drier-than-average year, and assuming this trend will continue, it is important society remains conscientious of its water use," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.

The situation in the interior parts of the province, in the Karoo region, particularly within the agriculture sector, remains serious and continues to be monitored on an ongoing basis, said James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

"Water challenges in the Wilderness area in the Southern Cape have been resolved. Earlier this month the main water pipeline providing water from George to the Wilderness area collapsed and fell into the sea.

"The pipeline was attached below the existing walkway over the Kaaimans bridge, which is owned and managed by Transnet.

"Sections of the walkway had become badly rusted over time could no longer support the main water line from George, leading to the collapse of the pipeline.

"Teams from all three spheres of government as well as Transnet worked non-stop over the past eight days to fix the problem.

"A new section of pipe was put in place on top of the bridge, restoring the water flow to the community. The work was completed late last week."

Bredell praised the team involved and says the combined efforts has led to a quick and successful outcome.

“Water is a basic human right and we do everything we can to ensure all communities have access to it. We will continue to monitor the fixed pipeline to be sure it performs as needed.”