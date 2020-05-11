Cape Town family plead for help in search for missing girl, 13

Cape Town – Police and the family of missing 13-year-old Lusanda Notununu have pleaded for help to ensure her safe return. Lusanda, from Samora Machel, was last seen by her father in Brown’s Farm on Wednesday last week. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the child was wearing a white top and a black skirt. “Anyone who has seen her is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Dlomo, on 082 559 4621 or call Samora Machel police on 021 380 3479,” she said. The Pink Ladies Organisation for missing children sent out a poster seeking help from the public. Spokesperson Dessie Rechner said the case was initially opened in Samora Machel, but was later transferred to the Nyanga police station, which is the station nearest to where she was last seen.

“We can’t be on the ground due to the lockdown, but we are doing all we can to bring her safely home,” she said.

Anyone with information that might lead to finding the child can contact the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 and 083 378 4882.

Samora Machel ward councillor Sithembiso Mzobe said: “I am usually told about such cases, but this time I wasn’t told, maybe that’s because the case is registered in Nyanga where she went missing.

"I will find the family and engage with them on how to move forward.”

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211.

