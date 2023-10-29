Cape Town highway patrol upped in time for festive season

Over the past 12 months, the Highway Patrol Unit has made 1 023 arrests for various offences. The arrests account for 27% of all arrests made by the Traffic Service since the unit took to the streets in October 2022, the City said.

“The unit has grown from 25 officers at inception, to 33 currently, with 12 more set to join by early December. “Their key priorities are roving patrols on major routes around the city, working closely with other Traffic Service units and fellow enforcement services. “Over a 12 month period, officers made 1 023 arrests for various offences,” said safety mayco member, JP Smith.

In one incident, a taxi driver refused to stop, drove in a reckless manner and managed to get away. Officers were able to identify the vehicle thanks to captured footage, and impounded the vehicle the next day, said Smith. “The impact of the Highway Patrol Unit cannot be underestimated, and as we increase the staff complement, we expect to see even greater returns from this team. It has been a welcome boost to our existing resources, and will be an integral part of our enforcement efforts heading into the festive season.