Cape Town hotel hostage suspects arrested

Cape Town - Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday on multiple charges following an alleged hostage situation that took place at a Cape Town hotel last week. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a 39 -year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested after police followed up information about the hostage takeover.

“The members received information that a 28-year-old woman was held against her will at the hotel, but she managed to escape. “SAPS was provided with information of her identity and after searching the surrounding area, she was located in the streets near the hotel. “Police members returned to the hotel after she provided them with information.

“An unknown woman opened the door of the room where the complainant was allegedly kept against her will. The unknown woman was questioned after which she voluntary handed over two packets containing tik,” he said. He added that tablets, believed to be mandrax and another drug called G-liquid, which is allegedly used as a date rape drug, were also found. “Members traced his location to another Cape Town Hotel and immediately made their way to this hotel where they arrested a 39 year-old man.