Cape Town housing councillor's office raided in fraud and corruption probe

Cape Town - Detectives from the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit confiscated electronic equipment and documents as part of a raid at some of the City of Cape Town’s offices, including that of Human Settlements Mayco member, Malusi Booi. According to provincial police spokesperson, Andrè Traut, the search on Wednesday was part of an investigation into alleged fraud and corruption at the Civic Centre offices.

“Details of this seizure and investigation cannot be divulged at this premature stage,” said Traut. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said they noted the raid with concern. “At this stage, I am not privy to the reasons for this, and the SAPS have not yet briefed me. I have therefore requested the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit to give me a full briefing on the matter.

“I have also made it clear to the Mayco member concerned that I will act swiftly and decisively should any substantive information emerge that casts a shadow on the integrity of this government,” said Hill-Lewis. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said he was enquiring into the matter, but could confirm that the DA in the Western Cape condemned irregular and illegal influences. “The impact of criminality on governance is a South African endemic which the Western Cape and DA governments everywhere have managed to curtail, if not eradicate. Any indication that criminality may have forced itself on any aspect of governance in the Western Cape will be aggressively investigated and will be met with the full force of both the law and DA good governance discipline,” said Simmers.