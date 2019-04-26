File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – Cape Town attorney and conveyancer Mohammed Barday’s law firm, MZ Barday & Associates, has been placed under the curatorship of the Legal Practice Council. In a draft order in the Western Cape High Court yesterday, it was ordered that Barday deliver his books of account, records, files and documents containing particulars and information of, among other things, money he had received from any person.

Barday was, by order of the court, supposed to provide documentary proof by yesterday that his firm had R17 million which was owed to property seller Belrex and to the Hendrik Venter Family Trust.

Belrex had accused Barday of alleged unprofessional conduct after they charged he had not paid nearly R12 million into their account, which was due in January this year.

Another claimant, the Hendrick Venter Family Trust, charged that Barday owed them R5m.

The draft order stated Barday might have access to paperwork of his practice, but subject to the supervision of the curator.

“Should the respondent fail to comply with the provisions within two days from this order, the Sheriff for the district in which such books of account, records, files and documents are, shall be empowered to take possession of, and deliver them to such curator,” the order read.

Barday was also ordered to pay the fees and expenses of the curator, at R1 100 per hour.

The Legal Practice Council had launched an application in the Western Cape High Court after it received a complaint from Belrex of alleged unprofessional conduct against Barday.

The court had earlier also provisionally interdicted Barday from practising as an attorney and conveyancer and from operating his law firm’s trust account.

The interdicts against Barday have been extended until next month when he is expected to reappear.

Barday did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Cape Times