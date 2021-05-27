Cape Town man’s criminal record to be ’delinked’

A 28-year-old Table View resident says he is excited for the future after confirmation from authorities that his identity will be “delinked” from an alleged criminal record associated with his name which he has been fighting to correct for more than a year.

Shane Alexander van Schalkwyk said he first came to know of the criminal record when a recruiting company he applied to last year informed him when they did a background check on him.

“In February of 2020 I applied for a job, and with my permission they conducted a background check, then it came back with a ‘general theft’ charge. I know for a fact I have a clear record and have never been charged with a crime in my life.

“The only information I could find was that this crime was actually committed in Bothaville Free State by a man named Shaun van Schalkwyk. I have never been to the Free State and I am not in any way associated with this man named Shaun,” Van Schalkwyk said.

Van Schalkwyk told the Cape Times he has been reaching out to various departments with little to no help in efforts to clear his name.

“I’ve sent letters to my local police stations, Pretoria and Cape Town public protectors and the police station in Bothaville Free State where the crime was committed. I’ve sent complaints to the South African Human Rights (SAHRC) commission too. I am unable to work at the moment, I have been turned away countless times as I am viewed as a criminal,” he said.

Following media inquiries to authorities, SAHRC commissioner André Gaum said the matter was resolved yesterday.

“The Commission has resolved the matter. Lieutenant Colonel Yolande Lewis has sent an email to Mr Van Schalkwyk that his ID will be delinked from the alleged criminal record, following a telephonic discussion we had with her,” Gaum said.

An emotionally relieved Van Schalkwyk who has prospects of working in the digital media and marketing space, said this would open doors for him.

“It was only after a year of fighting and going to the media about this that I was heard. I am definitely relieved. This will open doors for me with potential employers moving forward,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs, Siya Qoza said yesterday upon internal investigations, no proof could be traced that another person was issued with a similar identity document or number as Van Schalkwyk.

“As a caring department, we will request Mr Van Schalkwyk to visit our nearest office for assistance, where he can complete the relevant forms. This will enable the department to conduct a full investigation.

“Mr Van Schalkwyk should also be advised to open a case of fraud at his nearest police-station, against the person from Bothaville,“ Qoza said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a meeting was held with Van Schalkwyk this week, where fingerprints would be taken and forwarded to the local criminal record centre.

The police did not respond to questions about confirmation of the delinking by deadline.

Cape Times