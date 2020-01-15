The incident in 2018 sent the officer to the intensive-care unit (ICU) and when she arrived back at work, she was “isolated” and relegated to a back room of the Metro Police Department, she said.
The woman, who does not want to be named for fear of further intimidation, said she received an email notifying her that the investigation was complete and that her superintendent was found guilty on four charges, including abuse of power and sexual assault.
“I am so grateful to God, because if it wasn’t for the Lord this outcome wouldn’t have happened.
“The City talks big about being against sexual assault, but they have a case that they are trying to sweep under the carpet,” she said.