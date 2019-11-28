Cape Town minibus taxi fares set to increase by R1









File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Commuters will have to dig deeper into their pockets from Sunday when taxi fares increase. The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) said rising fuel costs have forced their hand, and rides along all their routes will cost R1 more. They operate in several areas, including to and from the CBD. Commuters who live in Khayelitsha will now pay R20 for a one-way ride to town. Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi said they regretted the impact of the adjustments on commuters, especially on the poor. “Although the fuel price has increased a number of times this year, this is our first price adjustment in the year. Without the fare hikes, many taxi operators would struggle to stay in business and continue to offer the much-needed service.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by commuters, hence when a decision is taken to adjust the price, it will never be more than R1,” Khanyi said.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they would only know whether their fare increase would happen next month.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said: “Train fare increases are submitted to and approved by the Ministry of Transport.

"Fares are generally determined by taking into account the primary target market, its affordability, as well as key operational cost drivers."

The taxi fare increase announcement comes as the City has yet to finalise plans to resume the suspended MyCiTi N2 Express service after previously saying that an interim provider would be appointed by next month.

"The halting of the service on May 31 has impacted on hundreds of thousands of commuters from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

"The bus service was introduced to provide some alleviation to the overcrowding and failing reliability of the train service.

"It is also still not clear when train services on the central line between Cape Town and Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain would resume. It was suspended earlier this month.

The President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Geoff Jacobs, said price hikes were bad for business.

“Everyone selling goods and services knows this and raise prices only as a last resort and for reasons beyond control - the price of fuel, for example.

"The fact is that the South African economy is under stress and price rises are but one symptom.

"Times are tough for everyone, especially road and rail commuters who suffer most from the consequences of cable theft and other crimes,” concluded Jacobs.

Cape Times