Cape Town municipality 'doesn't have authority to close beaches'

Cape Town – Beaches are open spaces that cannot be closed, the City said, amid uncertainty whether the public would be restricted following the Covid-19 outbreak. The eThekwini Metro recently announced that its public pools and beaches would be closed, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster on Sunday. Speaking to the Cape Times, community services and health councillor Zahid Badroodien said although certain facilities have been closed as a precautionary measure, authority to close beaches does not lie with the local municipality. “It is a public open space, which means it has no set entrance or exit. Because of this, we need to ensure the beaches remain safe. "Should people insist on visiting the beach, we ask that they keep their distance from others and practise good hygiene habits that have been circulated around handwashing and coughing/sneezing etiquette.”

He said lifeguards will remain on duty at designated beaches to respond to emergencies.

“However, this duty will be performed with stricter hygiene protocols in place, together with due consideration for social distancing.

“Furthermore, we appeal to the public to limit their use of these facilities as far as possible, bearing in mind the advice that has been dispensed around mitigation measures for the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

#SeaTheBiggerPicture organisation co-founder,Shamier Magmoet, said that as long as people did not gather in groups, and maintained a good distance from one another, there should not be a problem.

The non-profit organisation was established in 2018 to focus on coastal environmental education and ocean pollution awareness.

“As a free diver I don’t frequently go to the normal beaches that are crowded; I normally dive with one buddy for safety. I don’t think closing a beach is the answer, but having limitations is important.

“Again, as grown-ups, we need to make the right decisions, whether that means sacrificing a few beach days for the sake of everyone’s health, especially our kids,” said Magmoet.

Cape Times