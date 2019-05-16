Mayor Dan Plato Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has been named a global leader on climate action, winning a place on the environmental impact non-profit organisation Carbon Disclosure Project’s (CDP) Cities A-List of best performing global cities. In 2018, CDP scored cities from A to D based on their carbon disclosure. The score indicates how effectively cities are managing, measuring and tackling greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate risks.

Only 7% or 43 of the 625 global cities who reported their environmental data through CDP received an A grade.

"Cape Town is the only city on the African continent to have received this distinction. We are proud to have made the cut and we continue to step up our action towards building a more sustainable future for our residents.

"Cities are in a key position to create a lower carbon, more resilient and sustainable future,’ said Mayor Dan Plato on Thursday.

The City reports on its energy and climate data and actions to the CDP on an annual basis.

"We are committed to building a future that is more energy secure, resource efficient and resilient to climate change impacts," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.

"This is in line with our global drive to ramp up our climate action so that it is compatible with the requirements of the Paris Climate Agreement: keeping global warming increase to within 1.5 ºC. This requires cities to be carbon neutral by 2050.

"The City’s journey is supported by the work that is under way to enhance our Energy2040 Goal and action plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.

"We have various programmes and initiatives in place which are already contributing to this ambition and these interventions are set to increase over the months and years to come as we work towards protecting our collective future and preventing catastrophic climate change.

"This administration is thus increasingly looking at diversifying our energy mix to move away from the sole reliance on Eskom for all of our energy needs and to move the city toward cleaner energy sources and lower carbon development."

One of the initiatives to move towards cleaner sources of energy and a lower carbon developmental pathway is the City’s issuing of a Request for Information (RFI) to appeal for innovative sustainable energy solutions that the City could consider for implementation in the future, the City said.

Whether it be powering communities through wave energy as an example of cleaner energy; using the City’s stormwater infrastructure to create localised hydro-electric energy schemes; smarter metering; smart street poles; or mini-grids for informal settlements and backyard dwellings, the City wants to hear all potentially workable proposals.

The focus is also on the use of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and Internet of Things to ensure that Cape Town's is future-fit.

Some areas of interest for the City:

– The use of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and Internet of Things

– Renewable energy

– Demand side management and load shifting

– Energy efficiency

– Smarter metering

– Micro-grids in unelectrifiable areas and backyard dwellings

– Alternative mobility

– Alternative waste management

For more information on the CDP cities initiative, please visit http://tiny.cc/CitiesAlist