Cape Town prepares for Guy Fawkes day

Enforcement and emergency services will be on high alert for the incidents of assault, stoning of vehicles and mob attacks that remain synonymous with Guy Fawkes day in parts of Cape Town. The City warned the public to toe the line ahead of Guy Fawkes day on Tuesday, both in terms of illegal fireworks, and the traditions associated with the day and that remain prevalent in pockets of the metropole.

Fireworks-related incidents have shown a decline over the past few years. Between November 3 - 5, 2022, the City recorded 325 incidents of setting off of fireworks and 78 incidents of selling fireworks. In 2023, the City recorded 225 and 40 incidents of setting off and selling fireworks respectively.

“We have seen very encouraging signs in recent years of a downturn in what passes for revelry around Guy Fawkes. “I want to appeal to the public at large to help maintain that momentum by calling out bad behaviour, and reporting those who insist on partaking in these destructive behaviours. Our staff will be on high alert, but we also caution motorists to be careful, and for parents to keep a close eye on their children.

“To pet owners – monitor your animals, and keep them indoors where possible, to minimise the risk of trauma from illegal fireworks. A ban on fireworks is the best solution, but unfortunately that is outside of the City’s purview but we will ensure that we play our part to curb it as best as possible,” said safety and security Mayco member JP Smith. This year there are no designated fireworks sites in Cape Town for Diwali, Guy Fawkes or New Year’s Eve and fireworks displays will only be allowed where the necessary permit has been applied for and approved. The law prohibits the illegal discharge of fireworks, selling fireworks to persons under 16, or allowing them to handle fireworks without adult supervision.

Drakenstein Municipality, covering the areas of Paarl, Wellington, Mbekweni, Gouda, Hermon, Saron and Simondium, said it remained illegal to set off fireworks in the municipal area with the exclusion of pre-approved events. In 2020, the Drakenstein Municipal Council approved a ban on the discharging of fireworks in the municipal area. This followed calls by residents, animal welfare organisations, and the business sector for the municipality to review its position on banning the use of fireworks.