Cape Town pupils win Gold for innovative plastic pollution mitigation study

Cape Town - Two young scientists from Cape Town have made a resounding impact in the global scientific research arena, having earned Gold medals at the prestigious International Festival of Engineering, Science, and Technology in Tunisia (I-FEST2). The research by Grade 12 pupils at Pinelands High School, Joseph Gibbon and Matthew Redfern, “Comparing and evaluating different types of bioplastic polymers – an investigation into bioplastics”, was also recognised as one of the top ten projects at the festival.

They made their own bioplastics (starch-based, gelatine-based, and fish-scale-based bioplastics), and tested the plastic's tensile strength, biodegradability, solubility, flammability, and thermal properties. “We are delighted to receive a gold medal at I-FEST2. We have worked really hard on this project and we are glad to see it pay off. We are so proud of our project. We learnt a lot about science, research and innovation, and were amazed by the beautiful and fascinating culture of Tunisia. Overall, it was a really enriching experience,” said the duo. “When we began working on this project for our school, we had no idea that IFEST2 existed, but now we've had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To us, this shows that if you work hard and give your all for everything you do, it will pay off in ways you can't even imagine right now,” they added.

The young scientists participated in the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) in December 2022, where they bagged a gold medal for their research, along with the opportunity to represent South Africa at the IFEST2. They also won the top senior category award in the Chemistry and Biochemistry category, and an opportunity to participate in a one-week boot camp and access to Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) funding valued up to R260 000 for their project. Eskom group executive for government and regulatory affairs, Nthato Minyuku, congratulated the young scientists on their performance at the I-FEST2 for the pioneering research on mitigating plastic pollution. “Your innovative approach and dedication to finding solutions to one of the world's most pressing environmental issues are truly inspiring. Your research has the potential to make a significant impact, not just in South Africa, but globally.”