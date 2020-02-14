This after 29 767 stop-and-searches were conducted on trains, platforms and at stations across Cape Town between October 2018 to October last year.
Metrorail acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said commuter safety on trains and stations and eradicating the debilitating impact of metal theft on service industries was a key priority.
“The members of the REU are valuable force multipliers to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) Protection Services and the Rapid Rail Police Unit in the fight against crime and metal theft,” Maseko said.
During the year, 2 225m of copper cable and 865kg of stolen metal were impounded.