Cape Town refuse backlog as Covid-19 case shuts Woodstock depot

Cape Town – The City will soon experience a refuse collection backlog after the Woodstock refuse collection depot had to shut its doors yesterday following the confirmation of a Covid-19 case.

The depot will be closed for the next three days while the facility and vehicles are deep-cleaned and disinfected. The City said those who were in contact with the affected staff member were placed in self-quarantine to monitor their symptoms.

Two weeks ago a sit-in was held at the Woodstock collections depot following disputes over the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to refuse workers which resulted in garbage removal delays.

Residents complained of piling rubbish being a health hazard. City spokesperson Priya Reddy said the City engaged with staff and provided them with appropriate gloves, which were in short supply, and two cloth masks each as per the requirement, with directions for washing and re-use.

“Re-use of cloth masks is endorsed by guidelines issued by the National Department of Health. Hand sanitisers are available to all staff.