Cape Town roads less busy, City implements public transport hygiene measures

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Motorists have had it easier on the roads this week mainly as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, as many people have elected to work from home instead of at the office. Public transport users are in the same boat, as queues at taxi ranks have decreased. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of disaster due to the rapid spread of the virus, employers have encouraged their staff to rather work remotely. At the same time, the City said it would in the coming days implement health and hygiene measures at public transport interchanges, minibus-taxi facilities, MyCiTi stations and on MyCiTi buses. Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the risk of contact among passengers was high in minibus taxis because of the proximity in which people sat next to each other.

“We ask that passengers please put their health first and try to avoid full or overcrowded taxis.

“Commuters should also open the windows to ensure better ventilation,” she said.

The City was also looking into having hand sanitisers in MyCiTi buses.

SA Taxi Council spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said they were aware that the taxi industry was vulnerable to the virus.

“We commend commuters for putting their health first, but rest assured, we will be giving a directive on what will be done,” he said.

Golden Arrow general manager, Derick Meyer said the company would be instituting a number of additional hygiene-related measures and would assess the situation continuously.

“We would ask that our passengers please follow the prescribed hygiene practices such as regular hand-washing and covering mouths with hands or elbows when sneezing or coughing,” he said.

Meanwhile, train passengers’ woes worsened yet again after the Southern line and Cape Flats train services were temporarily suspended yesterday following a fault at an 11kv sub-station, leading to signal failures.

Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko apologised to commuters. The problem was fixed in time for the peak afternoon commute.

Cape Times