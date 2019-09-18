A cypress tree, one of the main culprits behind the proliferation of tree pollen. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Hay fever sufferers in Cape Town are having a tough time as tree pollen levels have surged to a whopping 235 grains per cubic metre - the highest level of tree pollen recorded in 10 years in the Mother City. Current figures show a 14% increase on the previous high of 198 grains/m³, which was recorded a decade ago.

Pollen counts are measured according to the pollen density in one cubic metre of air.

A count of less than five pollen grains/m³ is considered low, while a daily count greater than 50 grains/m³ is considered very high.

Professor Jonny Peter, head of the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy Unit, said plane, pine, cypress and oak tree pollen were the main culprits as they entered their flowering cycle.

“The good winter rain, followed by unusually warm weather early in September, offers a likely explanation for these high concentrations of tree pollen.

‘‘Knowing what type of pollen is released into the atmosphere will help doctors to make the right diagnosis and prescribe the correct treatment,” he said.

Pollen was being monitored in Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Kimberly, Johannesburg and Pretoria, Peter said.

‘‘The recent drought in Cape Town was followed by increased rains during winter 2018 and there was a fourfold increase in the amount of grass pollen that was measured during spring.

“This contributed to rise in tree pollen,” he said.

Peter has recommended staying indoors when pollen counts are very high and to keep windows and doors closed.

Pollen is typically at its worst on hot, windy afternoons.

Weekly pollen counts are being made available to health-care practitioners and hay fever sufferers at www.pollencount.co.za - South Africa’s official pollen monitoring website.

