Cape Town suburbs hit by power outages

The City said inclement weather, load shedding and the theft and vandalism of infrastructure were causing havoc around the metro.

Cape Town – Crawford, Manenberg, the Cape Town City Centre, Gardens, Rondebosch, Wynberg, Mitchells Plain, Lotus River, parts of Mfuleni, parts of Bloemhof, parts of Parow Valley and parts of Windsor Park were hit with unplanned outages on Wednesday.

“Our teams are attending to these and we apologise for any inconvenience. It is often not possible to give an exact time for restoration where damage to infrastructure is involved and where an outage affects a large area. We encourage residents to make use of the correct service channels to report outages via SMS and email. Residents are reminded to only use one reporting channel and not log multiple requests as duplication can cause delays,” said mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen.

The City further advised property owners to maintain their trees and vegetation, as stormy weather usually contributed to an increase in power outages, especially where tree branches grew over and into overhead power lines.

“The City dedicates resources to trim trees and vegetation on its property to reduce the risk of outages caused by trees encroaching onto power lines and electricity infrastructure,” said Van Reenen.