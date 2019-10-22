Cape Town – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has distanced itself from a message circulating on social media warning of a taxi strike in the Western Cape today.
Santaco met Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela yesterday to address their grievances, acting Western Cape chairperson Mzoxolo Didela said.
The talks will be continuing for the rest of the week, Didela said, and all Santaco taxi drivers and operators have been informed that the talks should be allowed to run its course and that the strike/blockade be put on hold.
"We have made progress in the talks and will continue meeting until a solution is found," said Didela.
According to a notice on social media, Tuesday's taxi strike, which is supposed to be held from 10am until 2pm, will begin in Khayelitsha and end in the CBD.